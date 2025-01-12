Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman leaving Gophers football team for Miami (Fla.)

Hetherman came to Minnesota after spending the previous two seasons as linebacker coach at Rutgers. He replaced Joe Rossi, who left to become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator. Under Rossi, the Gophers had scoring defenses that ranked fourth nationally in 2022 (13.8 points allowed per game) and tied for sixth in 2021 (17.3) before a series of injuries, especially at linebacker, led to a dropoff in 2023, when Minnesota allowed 26.7 points per game. A return to health helped the Gophers forge an 8-5 record in 2024.