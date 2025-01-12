Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who received a raise and contract extension in December, is leaving Minnesota to take the defensive coordinator job at Miami (Fla.), a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Star Tribune on Saturday.
Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman leaving Gophers football team for Miami (Fla.)
Hetherman completed his first and only season as Gophers defensive coordinator with Minnesota’s 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3 in Charlotte, N.C. He oversaw a group that ranked ninth nationally in points allowed (16.9 per game), fifth in total defense (285.7 yards allowed per game), 12th in rushing defense (109.6) and tied for ninth in passing defense (176.1). Minnesota’s 22 interceptions are tied for seventh nationally, and its plus-9 turnover margin is tied for 17th.
On Dec. 7, Hetherman received a contract extension through the 2026 season that increased his pay to $1.19 million, an increase of $340,000.
Hetherman came to Minnesota after spending the previous two seasons as linebacker coach at Rutgers. He replaced Joe Rossi, who left to become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator. Under Rossi, the Gophers had scoring defenses that ranked fourth nationally in 2022 (13.8 points allowed per game) and tied for sixth in 2021 (17.3) before a series of injuries, especially at linebacker, led to a dropoff in 2023, when Minnesota allowed 26.7 points per game. A return to health helped the Gophers forge an 8-5 record in 2024.
At Miami, Hetherman replaces Lance Guidry, who was fired as defensive coordinator in December. The Hurricanes ranked 68th nationally in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game), 27th in total defense (327.2 yards allowed per game), 19th in rushing defense (112.8) and 57th in passing defense (214.4). Miami had 14 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 2024 and was a plus-2 in turnover margin.
