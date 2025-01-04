Gophers conclude winning season with 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Darius Taylor was discussing the College Football Playoff with a reporter on Thursday during a media gathering for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and he mentioned the play of Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, who had a monster game that included a halfback option pass for a touchdown.
The Gophers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, with Darius Taylor catching one TD pass and throwing one as well in their eighth consecutive bowl victory.
“You got one of those halfback passes in you tomorrow?” Taylor was asked.
“Naaah!” Taylor responded with a chuckle.
Turns out, he wasn’t tipping his hand.
The sophomore from Detroit got the Gophers offense going with a halfback option pass for a 10-yard touchdown to Elijah Spencer in the second quarter of 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech at Bank of America Stadium. Taylor added a 28-yard TD run, 113 rushing yards on 20 carries and four receptions for 17 yards.
Taylor also set the Gophers’ single-season record for receptions by a running back. His four receptions Friday gave him 54 for the season, passing the previous record of 52 set by Chuck Rios in 1994.
The victory also brought the spoils for Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, who was thrilled to have a bucket of Duke’s Mayo dumped on his head, the bowl’s signature moment for the winning coach.
“Make it a double,” Fleck said in his postgame KFXN radio interview. “If they want, make it a triple.”
With his players watching intently, Fleck raised his hands in triumph as he was doused, the mayonnaise covering his entire head. He then hugged Goldy to cover the mascot in mayo as well.
Moments earlier, a smiling Fleck embraced rapper Flavor Flav after it was revealed the 65-year-old was in fact the celebrity hiding beneath the costume of bowl mascot Tubby. “Yeahhhh, boyyy!” Fleck said, duplicating Flavor Flav’s iconic phrase.
The Gophers played complementary football again, getting strong efforts from their offense and defense. Quarterback Max Brosmer completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, while Spencer, a senior wideout, caught two TD passes among his six receptions for 81 yards. No. 2 running back Jaren Mangham carried nine times for 57 yards.
On defense, the Gophers used a strong pass rush that produced five sacks and solid play from linebackers Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams. The Hokies scored late in the first quarter on backup QB Collin Schlee’s 3-yard run and late in the second on John Love’s bowl-record 60-yard field goal.
Keylen Adams’ 47-yard run gave the Hokies the ball at the Minnesota 20 in the fourth quarter, but the Gophers defense stood tall, with Kerry Brown breaking up a pass on fourth-and-7 from the 17.
That wasn’t the last time the Gophers defense had to come through in the fourth quarter. Dante Lovett intercepted Brosmer and returned it to the Minnesota 15 with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter. The Hokies reached the 4, but the Gophers pushed them back on Jack Henderson’s sack.
On fourth-and-goal from the 14, Tech QB William “Pop” Watson threw the ball right to Gophers defensive back Za’Quan Bryan, who returned it to the 34 with 4:24 to play.
Facing fourth-and-1 from the Tech 43 with 2 minutes left, the Gophers lined up in the tush-push formation. Instead of sneaking the ball, Brosmer dropped back and lobbed a pass to tight end Jameson Geers for a 20-yard gain. Two victory formation kneel-downs, and the Gophers had the victory.
The Gophers finished the season with an 8-5 record and stretched their nation’s-best bowl winning streak to eight games. The past five of those have come with Fleck as coach. Virginia Tech finishes 6-7.
Play of the game
Gophers wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington hauled in a pass for 35 yards to the Virginia Tech 10 in the second quarter, setting up Minnesota’s first touchdown. Brockington made the catch under tight coverage, hit his helmet on the turf and kept the ball long enough to gain possession. He was tended to on the field before jogging off and later returning to the game.
Turning point
Taylor’s halfback option pass to Spencer produced the Gophers’ first TD and was a strong response to Virginia Tech’s opening score.
Key stat
20 Rushing yards for Virginia Tech in the first half, an average of 1.18 yards per carry.
Key player
Darius Taylor, Gophers The sophomore, who earned Quick Lane Bowl MVP honors last year, had another big postseason game. He rushed 20 times for 113 yards, caught four passes for 17 and threw a halfback option pass for a 10-yard touchdown hookup with Elijah Spencer.
Glimpse of the future
The Gophers had a promising drive on their second possession, marching to the Virginia Tech 9 on freshman Drake Lindsey’s 15-yard pass to Geers and Brosmer’s 26-yard hookup with Spencer. The drive stalled with a 1-yard loss, two incompletions and a false-start penalty. Dragan Kesich then hooked a 33-yard field-goal attempt, leaving the game scoreless.
Up next
vs. Buffalo, Aug. 28, Huntington Bank Stadium With their 2024 season complete, the Gophers will begin offseason conditioning later this month, have spring practice, then training camp in August. They open the 2025 season against Buffalo, which was the first opponent Fleck faced in his Minnesota career.
