Gophers vs. Big Ten under Fleck

A look at how the Gophers have fared against Big Ten teams in coach P.J. Fleck's five seasons:

West

Illinois 3-2

Iowa 0-5

Nebraska 4-1

Northwestern 2-2

Purdue 4-1

Wisconsin 2-3

West total 15-14

East

Indiana 2-0

Maryland 2-3

Michigan 0-2

Michigan State 0-1

Ohio State 0-2

Penn State 1-0

Rutgers 1-0

East total 6-8

Big Ten total 21-22

Big Ten record by year, division finish

2017: 2-4, 6th

2018: 2-4, tie-5th

2019: 7-2, tie-1st

2020: 3-4, tie-3rd

2021: 6-3, tie-2nd