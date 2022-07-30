Gophers vs. Big Ten under Fleck
A look at how the Gophers have fared against Big Ten teams in coach P.J. Fleck's five seasons:
West
Illinois 3-2
Iowa 0-5
Nebraska 4-1
Northwestern 2-2
Purdue 4-1
Wisconsin 2-3
West total 15-14
East
Indiana 2-0
Maryland 2-3
Michigan 0-2
Michigan State 0-1
Ohio State 0-2
Penn State 1-0
Rutgers 1-0
East total 6-8
Big Ten total 21-22
Big Ten record by year, division finish
2017: 2-4, 6th
2018: 2-4, tie-5th
2019: 7-2, tie-1st
2020: 3-4, tie-3rd
2021: 6-3, tie-2nd
