The Gophers flipped former Kentucky commit Devon Williams, the linebacker announced Friday on Twitter.
Williams is a 6-1, 215-pound three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. The Dublin, Ohio, native originally committed to Kentucky back in January, though the Gophers had offered him a year prior to that. He also had offers from programs such as Michigan and Nebraska.
He is the ninth member of the 2021 class so far and the fourth to commit during this virtual-only recruiting time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Respect My Decision .... #agtg pic.twitter.com/o0w6zbQJwP— Devon Williams (@devwilliamsss) April 17, 2020
