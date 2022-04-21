After a two-year hiatus, the University of Minnesota Coaches Caravan will return with four stops this summer. The first stop will be 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. Football coach P.J. Fleck, men's basketball coach Ben Johnson and volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon will be at that stop. Radio broadcaster Mike Grimm will be the emcee at all four.

The other stops will be in Rochester on May 24, Stillwater on June 6 and Brainerd on a date to be determined. Tickets are $25 per person and $10 for children under 12.

Ramler, Lee up for award

Gophers fifth-year senior Lexy Ramler and Auburn freshman Suni Lee of St. Paul are two of of the four finalists for the prestigious Honda Sport Award for women's gymnastics. It is presented to the top woman in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. The other gymnastics finalists are Trinity Thomas of Florida and Jade Carey Oregon State.

Etc.

Minnesota State Mankato senior Mackenzie Ward was named the Louisville Slugger/Wilson NFCA Division II pitcher of the week. The native of Clive, Iowa, Ward went 4-0 last week and allowed just one unearned run in 22-1/3 innings. She also struck out 28 batters, becoming the second player in Mavericks history to record 1,000 career strikeouts.

Crown College's Seth Betts was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's hitter of the week for NCAA Division III. The graduate student from St. George, Utah, went 16-for-19 (.813) with a 1.563 slugging percentage, 16 runs scored, nine RBI, five extra-base hits -– including three homers — and five walks. He also stole 12 bases.

Minnesota State Mankato senior defenseman Benton Maass signed with Hershey of the American Hockey League. The Elk River native had three goals and 11 assists in his lone season with the Mavericks.