Business Star Tribune ends publication of Dilbert comic strip after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
Twins
Souhan: Hawkins talks about Twins bullpen and making the world better
Twins special assistant Patrick Mahomes sees Jhoan Duran as a ninth-inning stopper. advises young players on baseball and life, and has helped establish a home for domestic abuse survivors.
St. Paul
150 protest the St. Paul police killing of Yia Xiong, for a second week
Second demonstration calling for police reform, inquiry into Xiong's death
Loons
New Loon Tapias will be a 'top, top MLS player,' coach says after debut
Center back Micky Tapias, who played in Mexico last season, stepped in, helped the Loons open the season with a shutout of FC Dallas, and earned coach Adrian Heath's effusive praise.
Gophers beat Purdue 77-69
The Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team beat Purdue 77-69 on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Local
Metro Transit expands on-demand pilot
Feedback and interest from North Side organizations led to including the Willard-Hay, Jordan and Hawthorne neighborhoods.