Gophers women enter final nonconference tune-up vs. Prairie View A&M

Gophers update: This is the final nonconference game for the Gophers (11-1) who have won all 11 non-Big Ten games this season by an average of 32.1 points, with three victories by 40 or more points and seven by 38 or more points. It will also be the first game without top reserve forward Taylor Woodson, who was lost for the season to a knee injury early in Minnesota’s victory over Jackson State on Dec. 11. In her first 11 games, Woodson was averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and almost 19 minutes per game. Her loss, coupled with starting guard Mara Braun’s foot injury, has taxed coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team depth. But freshman Tori McKinney, who entered the lineup after Braun was injured, has averaged 11.2 points and shot 50.9 percent in seven starters, with 10 assists, seven steals and 30 rebounds in that time. Forward Mallory Heyer appears to have found her stride, scoring in double figures in three of her last four games.