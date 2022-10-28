Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gophers junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a minor foot surgery Friday and his status is week-to-week, the team announced.

Battle, who was named Wednesday to the Julius Erving Award preseason top 20 watch list, did not participate in the team's closed scrimmage last Saturday against Colorado State.

Battle's availability for the Nov. 7 opener against Western Michigan is uncertain. The Gophers will likely play without him for the exhibition game Wednesday vs. St. Olaf at Williams Arena.

The 6-7 former DeLaSalle star led the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (6.3) and three-point field goals (75) last season after transferring from George Washington.

Battle scored 20 or more points 11 times last season, including a career-high 39 points at Maryland. He finished eighth in the Big Ten in scoring to earn honorable mention all-conference honors in 2021-22.