Bobby Zmarzlak and Chris Alleyne both hit two-run homers in a four-run fourth inning for Maryland to lead the Terrapins to a 11-7 victory over the Gophers on Friday afternoon in their outdoor home opener at Siebert Field.

Maryland hit five homers in all, including Nick Lorusso's two-run shot in the sixth.

Drew Stahl hit a solo homer in the first and Chase Stanke a two-run long ball in the ninth for Minnesota (8-19, 0-4 Big Ten), which has lost four straight. No. 23 Maryland (24-6, 3-1) has won three in a row.

U softball loses

Despite an eight-run second inning, the Gophers softball team lost 9-8 to Iowa in Iowa City.

Sara Kinch hit a grand slam and Chloe Evans a three-run double in that big inning, which put Minnesota ahead 8-2.

Minnesota (16-15-1, 3-4 Big Ten) has lost four straight. The Hawkeyes (17-16, 1-6) scored four runs in the sixth inning — three on Kalena Burns' two-out homer.

Wrestling to honor eight

The Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association will induct eight new members into the David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame in a banquet on May 7 at McKinney's on Southside in Benson, Minn.

The inductees are athletes Steve Carlson (Fridley), Tony Nelson (Cambridge-Isanti), Zach Sanders (Wabasha-Kellogg) and Kevin Steinhaus (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg); coaches Neil Jennissen (Cambridge-Isanti); Dan Lefebvre (St. Michael-Albertville) and Zach's father, Ron Sanders; (Wabasha-Kellogg); and contributor-official Jim Repke of Clearwater, Minn.

Etc.

Pat Lund, the sports director at KTTC-TV in Rochester for 30 years until he retired in December 2020, died on Thursday. The Rochester native championed the local sports scene and had a deep passion for telling the stories of teams and athletes in southeast Minnesota, according to the the Rochester Post-Bulletin.

Mark Brettingen, the photographer for the Minnesota Golf Association for more than three decade, died Sunday. He was 67. Brettingen, of Bloomington, covered the local amateur and professional golf scene on behalf of the association website and magazine, Minnesota Golfer.