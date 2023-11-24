The Gophers need to win to become bowl eligible; the Badgers need to win to keep Minnesota from holding Paul Bunyan's Axe for a third straight year. It's not quite the drama you might have expected at the start of the season when more was expected from both teams.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: FS1. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 195, 204
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Latest betting line and pregame statistics
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's game prediction
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Minneota overwhelms Springfield in Class 1A Prep Bowl for ninth state title
The Vikings rolled on the strength of a record-tying five touchdowns by Ryan Meagher.
Sports
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday, more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Colleges
This weekend's college football scoreboard and schedule
It's the final weekend of regular-season play for most college football teams. Here are score updates and the schedule of games for Friday and Saturday.
Sports
Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio State and Michigan
If it is Michigan-Ohio State it is most likely a huge game.
Gophers
Gophers reward Motzko with bigger deal than Wisconsin gave Hastings
The Gophers signed men's hockey coach Bob Motzko to a two-year contract extension, and moved his yearly compensation ahead of Mike Hastings' at Wisconsin.