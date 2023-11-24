Will the Axe stay in Minnesota?
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Gophers vs. Badgers: Watching and following the Border Battle

58 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above for how to watch, our game prediction, pregame and play-by-play details.
Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen reacted after scoring an overtime touchdown in the Badgers’ 24-17 victory against Nebraska last Saturday in Madison.

Gophers-Badgers: Who takes home the Axe? Randy Johnson's prediction

8:55am
November has been a painful month for the Gophers, but Saturday brings one big chance to salvage it and keep Paul Bunyan's Axe for another year.
Who will coach P.J. Fleck be leading onto the field in 2024? Answers will start to come on Dec. 4 when the transfer portal opens for college football.

Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped when transfer portal opens.

6:28am
First comes the transfer portal opening in 10 days. Then signing day for high school seniors. The results will tell Gophers fans (and coach P.J. Fleck) about where changes will need to be made for next season.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis said about playing Wisconsin: “We’ve just got to know as a team that it’s on the line right here,”

Gophers players grasp everything at stake in battle for The Axe

November 21
QB Athan Kaliakmanis vowed the Gophers would play "their best football" against Wisconsin and another player put the stakes of the game in blunt terms: "We've got one week guaranteed left."
After Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Ohio State, coach P.J. Fleck said: “We were outmatched and outcoached, and you can go on and on,’’

After being 'outmatched and outcoached,' U must win to save season

November 19
Three unexpected losses and beatdowns by Michigan and Ohio State have left the Gophers needing to win against Wisconsin to become bowl eligible and avoid a sub-.500 season.
Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) smiled as he looked at the Huntington Bank Stadium student section before the season opener against Nebras

Autman-Bell cherishes Gophers career, despite the hardships

November 22
Injuries have kept Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell from returning to prominence, but heading into his final home game, he has nothing but gratitude.
Kevin O’Connell, left, and P.J. Fleck have coached their teams to many wins in Minnesota, but they did not have their best weekends.
football across minnesota

Too much caution costly for Fleck, O'Connell in their teams' defeats

November 21
Football Across Minnesota: P.J. Fleck needs more fight in his game plan. Kevin O'Connell called a better game but blew a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive. Plus: Prep Bowl previews and more.
November 23
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy sat on the Michigan Stadium field with his back against a padded goalpost Nov. 4. The stadium will be packed Saturday, when

Michigan or Ohio State? Iowa or Nebraska? Randy Johnson's picks

While Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is suspended from coaching this game, Ryan Day will try snap Ohio State's two-game losing streak vs. its hated rival.
November 21
Ohio State and Minnesota are in very different places in our latest Big Ten power rankings.

Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers go thud after lopsided loss

Ohio State and Michigan are Nos. 1 and 2 in the East as they prepare for their huge game Saturday. The Gophers and Badgers bring very different statuses to their contest.