Gophers vs. Badgers: Watching and following the Border Battle
Tap on the headline above for how to watch, our game prediction, pregame and play-by-play details.
Gophers-Badgers: Who takes home the Axe? Randy Johnson's prediction
November has been a painful month for the Gophers, but Saturday brings one big chance to salvage it and keep Paul Bunyan's Axe for another year.
Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped when transfer portal opens.
First comes the transfer portal opening in 10 days. Then signing day for high school seniors. The results will tell Gophers fans (and coach P.J. Fleck) about where changes will need to be made for next season.
Gophers players grasp everything at stake in battle for The Axe
QB Athan Kaliakmanis vowed the Gophers would play "their best football" against Wisconsin and another player put the stakes of the game in blunt terms: "We've got one week guaranteed left."
After being 'outmatched and outcoached,' U must win to save season
Three unexpected losses and beatdowns by Michigan and Ohio State have left the Gophers needing to win against Wisconsin to become bowl eligible and avoid a sub-.500 season.
Autman-Bell cherishes Gophers career, despite the hardships
Injuries have kept Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell from returning to prominence, but heading into his final home game, he has nothing but gratitude.
football across minnesota
Too much caution costly for Fleck, O'Connell in their teams' defeats
Football Across Minnesota: P.J. Fleck needs more fight in his game plan. Kevin O'Connell called a better game but blew a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive. Plus: Prep Bowl previews and more.
Gophers
Michigan or Ohio State? Iowa or Nebraska? Randy Johnson's picks
While Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is suspended from coaching this game, Ryan Day will try snap Ohio State's two-game losing streak vs. its hated rival.
Gophers
Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers go thud after lopsided loss
Ohio State and Michigan are Nos. 1 and 2 in the East as they prepare for their huge game Saturday. The Gophers and Badgers bring very different statuses to their contest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune