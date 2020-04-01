The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year with All-America status is returning to the Gophers in 2021.

Amber Fiser, whose 31-9 season with a 1.27 ERA and 346 strikeouts helped the Gophers softball team to the Women’s College World Series last year, had her senior season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

She was a vocal supporter on social media for the NCAA to allow spring-sport athletes a second go at their canceled seasons, which the Division I Council granted Monday.

The Iowa native tweeted Wednesday: “Thankful for the NCAA to allow me another opportunity to put this uniform on for one more year. Minnesota, you aren’t getting rid of me yet. LET’S GO.”

Fiser is one of six seniors on the Gophers roster.