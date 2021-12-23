More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Slow to start, Gophers pull away in a big way over UW-Green Bay
For the first time this season, the Gophers couldn't lean on their defense to overcome a poor shooting start by everyone not named Jamison Battle.
Vikings
Vikings need to regain their offensive footing in final, critical three games
Getting the Kirk Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson combo to catch fire again could be the key factor.
Local
Kimberly Potter jurors had no questions and gave no communication to the court in third day of deliberations
The jurors ended a total of 24 hours in deliberation since they were handed the case Monday afternoon.
North Metro
3rd day of jury deliberation ends without verdicts in Potter trial
The jury is expected to resume work Thursday after completing a full day of deliberations without questions to the judge.
Three charged with fatal shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood
Rashaad L. Van Pelt was shot multiple times on Nov. 21 on the 1000 block of York Avenue