Vikings Neal's 3-2 Pitch: Advice for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, cut ties with these five players
Gopher men's hockey falls to Michigan 4-5 in overtime
The Gophers hosted the Michigan Wolverines at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday for the second of a two-game series. Michigan won 5-4 in overtime.
Photography
Photos: Crowds show at the Minneapolis Boat Show
Boats and personal water crafts were on display at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Minneapolis Boat Show on Saturday.
Wolves
Anthony Edwards scores 44 points as Timberwolves take care of Rockets 113-104
The Wolves improved to 3-0 against Houston, with another meeting coming up in Texas on Monday.
Gophers
Gophers again force overtime, but Michigan wins for series split
Another packed house saw another thrilling game that went beyond 60 minutes — but only by 49 seconds.
Local
For minors convicted as adults, the sentence is 'purgatory'
While most juveniles transitioned quickly to other facilities, outliers languished without programming and services.