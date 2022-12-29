More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Politics
Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses of her late congressman husband
Rep. Jim Hagedorn's family members claim Carnahan failed to reimburse them for his treatment. She says no such promise was made, and plans to appeal.
Gophers
Kaliakmanis injured as Gophers defeat Syracuse 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan threw two touchdown passes in relief of Athan Kaliakmanis, who suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter.
Vikings
Week 17 NFL picks: Playoff implications everywhere
NFL Insider Mark Craig breaks down a weekend that features only one game without playoff implications. Four teams can clinch postseason berths.
Coronavirus
Declining flu plus level COVID-19 equals temporary relief for Minnesota hospitals
Influenza trends point to early season, fueled by low vaccination rates and susceptibility after two mild seasons.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball faces Brenda Frese's remade Maryland squad
Frese lost five players in the transfer portal after last season, but used the portal herself to build a team that has already defeated UConn.