Republican leaders in the Minnesota Legislature criticized Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday for his administration’s muted response to a protest group’s toppling of a Christopher Columbus statue on the State Capitol grounds.

“They knew there was a threat to the Christopher Columbus statue, and he failed to adequately protect it,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a news release from his office on Thursday. “The mob mentality to do whatever people want without repercussion has got to stop.”

A group of American Indian Movement activists pulled down the statue on Wednesday afternoon. A Minnesota State Patrol captain had encouraged one of the protest group’s leaders to follow a legal process for getting the statue removed, but officers did not subsequently intervene when protesters roped the statue and yanked it to the ground.

The State Patrol said Wednesday night that it had “identified the instigator who will face charges related to destruction of public property.” Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon said Thursday that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had taken over the investigation, and that once complete it will be turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney for consideration of charges.

Columbus, the 15th-Century Genoese explorer who was an early European colonizer of the Americas, is a longtime source of ire to American Indians and others for his role in the killing and exploiting of indigenous people. Protesters in Boston and Richmond, Va., also damaged Columbus statues this week.

The episodes follow nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. Some Republicans also were critical of the late police and National Guard response to the looting and arson in Minnnepolis, which resulted in the destruction of a police station.

Walz acknowledged the concerns of the American Indian protesters in a statement about the statue’s toppling. But he also decried that protesters did not follow the standard process for requesting the removal of a statue. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the first Native American woman elected statewide in Minnesota, tweeted that “I can’t say I’m sad the statue is gone.”

Flanagan went on to write that “the state is long overdue for a hard look at the symbols, statues and icons that were created without the input of any of our communities.”

State Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, said he left a message with Flanagan after the statue was toppled. He said he got a call back from Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who he said told him he decided to not put Patrol officers between protesters and the statue.

“He said that they didn’t want to incite people further,” Nash said.

Gordon, the Department of Public Safety spokesman, had no immediate comment on Nash’s version of the exchange.

Nash said he understands why protesters don’t like Columbus, and that he would have been open to considering the statue’s removal through the legal process. That involves a petition to the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, which Flanagan chairs.

“If you support what this group did, I guess I’d ask what you would think if Minnesota had a Republican governor who failed to intervene if a group of angry Republicans was trying to pull down the Hubert Humphrey statue?” Nash said.

Asked the current whereabouts of Minnesota’s toppled Columbus, Gordon said that “in the interests of public safety, the statue is in an undisclosed location.”