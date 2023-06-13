Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon showed Tuesday why she won the Ms. Minnesota Golf award.

A two-time state champion, VanArragon shot a 6-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The two-day event will conclude Wednesday.

VanArragon is attempting to become the sixth girls golfer in state history to win three individual titles. She is the defending state champion, and she won her first state title as a seventh-grader in 2018. She was named Ms. Minnesota Golf, presented to the state's top senior girls player, on Sunday.

Simley junior Reese McCauley, the 2021 state champion, is in second place with a 68. She is ranked second in the state behind VanArragon by the Minnesota Golf Association and is committed to the Gophers for college. She and VanArragon, committed to St. Thomas, were the only players to score under par in the opening round.

Maple Grove heads the team standings with a 315, five strokes ahead of second-place Wayzata.

Class 2A

Lake City put itself in position to win its third consecutive girls team championship at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. The Tigers posted a 322 team total, led by junior Jordana Windhorst Knudsen's 3-over-par 75, to open a seven-shot lead over Pequot Lakes. Windhorst Knudsen is in a four-way tie for second, one shot behind Park Rapids senior Madysen Maninga's 74.

Visitation junior Claire Kodama made a hole-in-one on the par-3, 135-yard fifth hole.

Class 1A

Fillmore Central shot a 342, grabbing an eight-shot lead over Lac qui Parle Valley in the race for the girls team title at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Falcons senior Courtney Hershberger and sophomore Myleigh Scheevel both shot 81 and are tied for third place, two strokes off the pace set by Legacy Christian junior Raquelle Nelson.