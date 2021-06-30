In golf, one of the Star Tribune's Metro Athletes of the Year was thrilled to win a state tournament. The other wasn't in the field, but for an awfully good reason.

In track and field, one of the winners dominated the girls' sprint competition and the other ruled the boys' distance events.

You can read their very different stories by tapping on the links below.

Girls' golf: Isabella McCauley of Simley didn't qualify for state . . . because she was in the U.S. Women's Open.

Boys' golf: Nate Stevens of Northfield realized a dram that started when he made the switch from playing base.

Girls' track: Maddie Dahlien of Edina had an eventful journey (literally) to winning three events at the state meet.

Boys' track: Gabe Smit of Prior Lake followed in his parents' athletic footsteps, but the distance runner has a long-term goal that's quite different.