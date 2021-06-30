Lucas Heyer, the No. 1 rated football recruit in Minnesota for the Class of 2022, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Stanford.

The 6-5, 305-pound Hill Murray offensive lineman also had an offer from the Gophers, along with Michigan, Northwestern and numerous other Power Five schools. He is a consensus four-star recruit, rated atop the Minnesota rankings by Rivals and 247Sports.

The Gophers have three in-state commitments in this class: Alexandria wide receiver Kristen Hoskins, Tracy offensive lineman Tony Nelson and Columbia Heights tight end Spencer Alvarez. Another top in-state offensive line recruit, Marshall's Deylin Hassert, committed to Iowa State earlier this month.

But the Gophers have 13 players committed in this class, which currently ranks 22nd nationally in the 247Sports composite.