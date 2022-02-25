Golden Valley police released surveillance video and photos on Friday from the scene where gunfire from a car struck and seriously wounded a woman in another vehicle.

The images show a possible suspect and a vehicle that police believe were involved in the shooting about 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 19 that occurred in the area of N. Duluth Street and Regent Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspect or suspects were in a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights that fled east on Golden Valley Road. There may have been two people in the car, police said.

Police are looking for this person in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in Golden Valley.

"This is an incident that seriously harmed someone and has created concern in our community," Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau said in a statement. "We hope that our community is able to assist us by providing information that will allow us to hold the offender accountable."

On Tuesday, police announced that the Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund put up $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Golden Valley police suspect gunfire came from this car last week that struck a woman in another vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified, initially was reported by police to be in critical condition and was last said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have yet to address a possible motive in the shooting.

Tips can be submitted to police by calling 763-593-8079 or by e-mail at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.