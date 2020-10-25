Second-half striker substitute Aaron Schoenfeld’s first goal with Minnesota United beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 in stoppage time Saturday night at Cincinnati.

After a scoreless game went into second-half stoppage time, Schoenfeld scored a pinball goal off a corner kick from the left side that Loons defender Michael Boxall headed from the near post off the far post, directly to Schoenfeld.

He had two touches inside the six-yard box to control the ball and then boot it into a open goal just when ie appeared the Loons would get their fifth draw in their last eight games.

Instead, they ran off the field just moments later on a night when midfield partners Ozzie Alonso and Jan Gregus returned to the starting 11 and star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso came back as a second-half sub on his way back from testing positive for COVID-19.

The victory was the Loons’ third on the road this season and their first since March.

The Loons played on without injured Hassani Dotson, who proved himself valuable defending the midfield while Alonso was out six weeks because of a hamstring and while Gregus missed a mere two games while he played overseas with Slovakia national team.

He missed only two when Heath feared he might miss as many as six in October because of those two games postponed by positive coronavirus testing among his teammates while he was away.

Star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and defender Jose Aja – the two players who confirmed positive tests postponed a game at FC Dallas – came back to the team on Saturday as well. Each did so after additional tests were negative and were in Saturday’s 18, available as substitutes.

Reynoso came on in the 75th minute for veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay and played playmaker in the field’s middle while Kevin Molino slid out wide on the side for the final 15 minutes in what remained a scoreless game.

A second-year expansion team that knows many of the same growing pains the Loons experienced starting in 2017, FC Cincinnati entered Saturday’s game last in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

It arrived with a 4-11-4 record overall as well as a 2-3-4 home record that included an impressive victory over instate rival Columbus Crew 2-1 just 10 days earlier.

But FC Cincinnati also had scored just 11 goals and allowed 30 goals in their 19 regular-season games before they forced much of the play in Saurday’s first half.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair smothered FC Cincinnati’s Siem de Jong’s running header coming right at him in the 11th minute. Cincinnati outshot the Loons 8-4 in the first half, but both teams were even – 1-1 – in shots on goal after three fine Cincinnati shots sailed high over St. Clair and the crossbar while it forced most of the play until the Loons found their footing as halftime approach.

Finlay’s chip shot in the 32nd minute went over the crossbar as the other end and Cincinnati keeper Spencer Richey came and stop with his hand Molino’s shot from close range three minutes later.

In the 44th minute just before halftime, Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy’s headed a corner kick into the turf that bounding over both Richey’s outstretched arms and the crossbar, too.

