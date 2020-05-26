Comfrey Farms Prime Pork, the Windom-based pork processor owned by Glen Taylor, will merge with a large Canadian pork company, the firm said.

Taylor said HyLife, a La Broquerie, Manitoba, company, will be a “new partner” and provide “leadership” for Prime Pork. Terms weren’t disclosed.

HyLife employs more than 3,000 people in multiple countries, is one of Canada’s leading pork companies, produces 3 million hogs per year and processes 2 million, with the pork sold to more than 20 countries.

“I have been really pleased with the employees at Prime Pork,” Taylor said in a statement. “I am confident this agreement will be great for the community, employees and area producers.”

Prime Pork, which Taylor founded in 2016 to resurrect a former beef-packing plant in Windom, now employs more than 650 people.

The plant has seen limited cases of COVID-19 in the pandemic — 18 cases on May 7 — far fewer than the JBS pork plant in Worthington. And Prime Pork is hiring. The plant has a billboard up in Worthington, on the way to the JBS plant, offering jobs starting at $15.60 per hour.

“This is a unique opportunity to partner with an operation that has an established network of producers, customers, and employees,” said Grant Lazaruk, president and CEO of HyLife, in a statement. “Our company puts great emphasis on taking care of our employees and our communities. We are eager to continue to build on what Prime Pork has done in their community and the surrounding area.”

Mankato-based Taylor Corp., which owns the Windom pork plant, is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., with more than 10,000 employees in 38 states and eight countries.

Taylor owns the Star Tribune as a separate investment.