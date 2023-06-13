Lakeville South has the best goal scorer in the state in senior Emily Moes, one reason the Cougars are ranked No. 1.

Moes scored six goals, bringing her season total to 74, and dished out two assists as the Cougars rolled to a 19-9 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in the girls lacrosse state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at White Bear Lake High School.

The unbeaten Cougars (17-0) built a 9-5 lead at halftime behind four goals from Moes.

Edina 13, Champlin Park 5: Mary Velner and Nicola Santoni teamed up for five goals as the Hornets (15-2) overwhelmed the Rebels (15-3). Velner had a hat trick.

Santoni has scored 69 goals this season.

Stillwater 13, East Ridge 7: Stillwater fired up after halftime and pulled away it its victory over East Ridge.

The Ponies (14-3) scored eight second-half goals to beat the Raptors (12-5). Stillwater held a 5-4 lead at halftime.

The Ponies beat East Ridge, a Suburban East Conference rival, 14-3 in late April.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 17, Chanhassen 6: Even the matchup of the fourth and fifth seeds was a mismatch in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Red Knights (15-2) dominated the Storm (13-4).

It wasn't predictable. Chanhassen edged the Red Knights 10-9 in their Metro West Conference regular-season meeting.