Vikings
Souhan: In NFL landscape of racial lip-service, Wilfs took real action
Either you hire candidates of color, or women, or you don't. In hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings owners put their mores where their mouths are.
Vikings
In GM search, Vikings and Bears set up a philosophical battle for years to come
Football Guy Ryan Poles is in Chicago. Analytics Guy Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in Minnesota. Game on!
Gophers
Lack of frontcourt depth sinks Gophers in 75-64 loss to Ohio State
The Buckeyes cleaned up on the glass Thursday night, finishing with 27 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds.
Gophers
Struggling Gophers women's basketball loses fourth straight, 80-66 at Purdue
Jeanae Terry had a 10-point, 11-assist, 11-rebound triple-double for the Boilermakers.
Girls hockey: Andover 3, Warroad 1
Andover girls hickey won 3-1 against Warroad Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at the Andover Ice Arena in Andover, Minn.