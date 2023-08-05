A 6-year-old girl riding an ATV was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she fell off the vehicle and was run over by a brush mower near Cook, Minn.
An adult was driving the ATV, pulling the mower behind, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
The girl was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cook and then transported by North Memorial Air Care to Minneapolis Children's Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The accident happened in Field Township, about 5 miles north of the Iron Range town of Cook.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy early Saturday
The boy was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.
Local
Girl injured in ATV brush mower accident in northeastern Minnesota
The 6-year-old fell off the ATV and was run over by a brush mower.
Duluth
Canadian man rescues 2 swimmers after riptide sweeps them into Lake Superior in Duluth
Toronto man said he heard a cry for help and rushed to help the two young women.
Minneapolis
Man arrested after fatal two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis
A 42-year-old man was killed in the crash at 50th Street and S. Lyndale Avenue.
Local
Marijuana legalization marks new era for state, but will Minnesotans embrace it?
Celebrations, shrugs and hand-wringing mark the beginning of legal weed in Minnesota.