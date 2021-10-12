A 4-year-old girl fell off the back of a utility trailer and died while being towed by her father in Wright County.
The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of NE. 50th Street in Buffalo Township, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Cody Ruby, 27, left his home's driveway onto eastbound 50th, and the girl fell from the tongue of the enclosed trailer after a little more than a quarter-mile, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The trailer ran over the girl, who was taken by emergency responders to Buffalo Hospital and pronounced dead.
The family identified the girl in an online obituary as Peyton Ruby.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
