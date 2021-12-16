Gigi Marvin officially announced her retirement from the U.S. women's national hockey program, three years after helping Team USA to an Olympic gold medal. She'll be honored before Monday's game between the U.S. and Canada at Xcel Energy Center.

Marvin, now a Wild TV analyst, played with Team USA for 13 years at forward and defense, capping it with a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.

The native of Warroad and former Gopher also won Olympic silver in 2014 in Sochi and 2010 in Vancouver. Marvin, 34, won five golds and two silvers at world championships as well, and had 24 goals and 50 assists in 126 games wearing the American sweater.

In four seasons (2005-09) with the Gophers she had 87 goals and 108 assists in 152 games, and played eight seasons of pro hockey in the NWHL, winning two league titles.

Soccer coaching staff named

Nicole Lukic was named head coach for the new, and as yet unnamed, Minnesota women's amateur soccer team that will begin play in the USL W League in May. Lukic is director of operations at Twin Cities Rush Soccer Club. She played collegiately at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Former Gophers players Jennie Clark and Jen Larrick will be assistants. Clark was an assistant at Dixie State, Hamline and with the Gophers; Larrick coached at Hamline and Augsburg.

The Minnesota team raised $1 million from 3,080 community investors. More than 30 teams will play in the USL W League.

Whitecaps series rescheduled

The Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps will make up their two-game series, which was canceled last weekend because of snow, at Tria Rink on Feb. 5-6.