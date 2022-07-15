Q: What kind of exercise do dogs need?

A: While many dogs these days are companions who live in our homes with us, they are still wired to be hunters and scavengers — and their bodies are made to move. You can see it in their everyday actions; the way their eyes focus on a scampering squirrel, the way their ears perk up at the sound of a treat bag opening, their instant chase response to a thrown tennis ball.

That instinct to move, sniff and seek can be met by many different types of exercise depending on the breed: greyhounds, pointers, Dalmatians and Jack Russell terriers like to run; retrievers live to play fetch; Australian shepherds, Siberian huskies, Weimaraners and Rhodesian ridgebacks make great hiking buddies; Portuguese water dogs, Irish water spaniels, Boykin spaniels and standard poodles love to swim; flat-faced dogs enjoy walks.

Exercise, movement and play help dogs stay healthy and happy, shed pounds, fulfill their instincts and burn off excess energy that, left unsated, can lead to behavior problems. No matter how cushy that spot on the sofa is, dogs need activity.

The best exercise for any dog is something that engages both brain and body. That can be playing fetch, going hiking or running, kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding, or competing in one of the many dog sports. These sports test canine skills in sniffing, agility, jumping into water (dock diving), tricks, herding, freestyle (dancing with your dog), and other options for teamwork and fun.

You can dedicate your life to training and competing with your dog, or you can just do something as simple as walking or hiking. So grab a leash and get outside.

