ABOUT WILD GOALIE CAM TALBOT

Contract: Signed Friday as a free agent for three years, $11 million.

Age: 33 (Born July 5, 1987 in Caledonia, Ontario).

College: Alabama-Huntsville.

Size: 6-4, 200 pounds.

NHL entry: Signed as a free agent by the Rangers on March 30, 2010.

Last season: 12-10-1, 2.63 goals against average, .919 save percentage in 26 games for Calgary. Played all 10 postseason games (5-4, 2.42, .924) and had shutouts against Winnipeg and Dallas.

NHL teams: Rangers, Flyers, Oilers, Flames.

Career record: 150-122-25, 2.61, .915 and 22 shutouts in 314 NHL games. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he is 12-11-2, 2.46, .923 in 25 games.

International play: Helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2016 World Championships with four shutouts in eight games. Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was on that team.

Family: Wife Kelly, twin four-year-olds Landon and Sloane.

On Twitter: @ctalbot33. Kelly's Twitter is @kellytrain.

Did you know? Talbot led the fundraising effort to restore Alabama-Huntsville's Division I program in May after the school dropped the sport.