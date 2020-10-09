The Wild found its goalie.

After trading Devan Dubnyk earlier in the week, the Wild signed Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract Friday when NHL free agency opened.

Talbot, 33, spent last season with Calgary. Although he didn't start the season as the Flames' starter, that's how he finished it. He went 5-4 in the bubble with a 2.42 goals-against average and .924 save percentage as Calgary's playoff goalie.

On the heels of that showing, the 6-4 goalie had been vocal about getting an opportunity to be a starter again. He was a No. 1 with Edmonton after breaking into the league as Henrik Lundqvist's understudy in New York, but after a bumpy season and a half with the Oilers, Talbot was traded to Philadelphia before landing with Calgary.

Alex Stalock emerged as the Wild's top goalie for the 2020 postseason after Dubnyk, a three-time All-Star, struggled during the season. But Stalock is making backup money at $785,000 per season, and Wild General Manager Bill Guerin clearly wanted a new No. 1.

Kaapo Kahkonen, the American Hockey League's goalie of the year, played five games for the Wild last season. He's a restricted free agent.

The average annual value of Dubnyk's six-year contract, which expires after next season, is $4.33 million. Talbot's AAV is $3.67 million. But Dubnyk's salary with San Jose in 2020-21 is only $2.5 million, with a salary cap hit of $4.33 million, and the Wild is picking up half the salary and half the cap hit.

The Wild started Friday with about $8.5 million in cap space. They also have to sign restricted free agents Jordan Greenway, Kahkonen and minor league defenseman Louie Belpedio; they'll be close to cap after that, so it's safe to say Talbot is the team's only impact signing.

However, Guerin has shown he's not reluctant to pull a trade or two.

Talbot, for is career, is 150-122-25 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage through 314 career games with the Rangers, Oilers, Flyers and Flames.

In 2016-17, Talbot started 73 games for Edmonton and finished with a 2.39 goals-against average and .919 saves percentage.

There was a lot of early movement in Friday's free agency on goalies. Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby left Washington to sign with Vancouver for two years and $4.3 million, and the Capitals signed former Rangers start Henrik Lundqvist on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Vancouver's Jacob Markstrom was reported to be headed for Calgary as well.

Matt Murray, traded by Pittsburgh to Ottawa during the draft, got a four-year, $25 million contract from the Senators.

And Anton Khudobin, who led Dallas to the Stanley Cup Final, got a three-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the Stars.

•The Wild also signed minor leaguer Joseph Cramarossa, a 27-year-old left winger who has played in the NHL for Vancouver and Anaheim. Cramarossa was in the Penguins organization when Guerin was an assistant GM in Pittsburgh.