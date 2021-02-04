Absent since last March, Minnesota high school sports state tournaments will return starting in a month with winter sports championships that will conclude on the second weekend of April.

The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday approved tournaments for Nordic and Alpine skiing, dance team, boys' swimming, gymnastics, wrestling, girls' and boys' hockey, and girls' and boys' basketball.

But they're going to look and feel different from anything the league has held in the past, owing to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be fewer competitors, different venues and altered formats for some sports, and limited attendance for all tournaments.

Winter tournaments will start on March 10 with the Alpine skiing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and the Nordic skiing state meet two days later at the same location. They will conclude with basketball tournament championship games for boys and girls on April 9-10 at Target Center.

The boys' and girls' hockey tournaments will conclude with championship games in both classes on April 3 at Xcel Energy Center.

The wrestling tournament, typically held over three days at Xcel Energy Center, will be held at various sites to be determined. Each of the three classes will hold team and individual tournaments on the same day. Only eight individuals per weight class will advance to state in each class.

Gymnastics also gets a new venue — Champlin Park High School — with team and individual championships held on the same day. Class 1A will be March 26, Class 2A on March 27.

The dance team tournament, most recently held at Target Center, will be at Edina High School with no preliminary round. The jazz competition will be March 12 and high kick on March 13.

After canceling state tournaments in fall sports, the high school league committed to winter state tournaments unless public health circumstances determined otherwise. The last sport to hold a state tournament — girls' basketball — saw it canceled on March 13 midway through the semifinals.

Winter sports started practice on Jan. 4, about six weeks after Gov. Tim Walz put youth sports on pause in mid-November as COVID case levels rose.

Check back later for updates to this story.

High school sports editor Paul Klauda contributed to this report.