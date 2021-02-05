10 championships in 32 days
The Minnesota high school state tournament schedule for winter sports.
Alpine skiing * March 10
Nordic skiing * March 12
dance team * March 12-13
Boys' swimming and diving March 18-20
Wrestling * March 25-27
Gymnastics * March 26-27
Girls' hockey March 26-27 (quarterfinals), April 1 (semifinals), April 3 (championships)
Boys' hockey March 30-31 (quarterfinals), April 2 (semifinals), April 3 (championships)
Boys' and girls' basketball March 30-31 (quarterfinals); April 6-8 (semifinals); April 9-10 (championships)
