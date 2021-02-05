10 championships in 32 days

The Minnesota high school state tournament schedule for winter sports.

Alpine skiing * March 10

Nordic skiing * March 12

dance team * March 12-13

Boys' swimming and diving March 18-20

Wrestling * March 25-27

Gymnastics * March 26-27

Girls' hockey March 26-27 (quarterfinals), April 1 (semifinals), April 3 (championships)

Boys' hockey March 30-31 (quarterfinals), April 2 (semifinals), April 3 (championships)

Boys' and girls' basketball March 30-31 (quarterfinals); April 6-8 (semifinals); April 9-10 (championships)