Gardening

Assist FamilyWise Services with landscaping at their Minneapolis office. Watering, weeding, pruning and other care. familywiseservices.org.

Hospice respite

Help Moments Hospice give a family respite by coming into the home and spending time with the patient. Activities can include reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking some cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding some laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com.

Rescue food

Assist PRISM's food shelf in Golden Valley using PRISM's vehicle. Pick up donated food from west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30-plus lbs). Mornings and afternoons. prismmpls.org.

Tutor teens

Quincy House in Mounds View serves at-risk teens dealing with depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, truancy, self-injury, and homelessness. Help with homework programs in math, science, social studies or English. quincyhouse.org.

Clinic volunteers

St. Mary's Health Clinics seek Spanish interpreters and registered nurses at the Apple Valley location. More at stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer or 651-287-7701.

Computer lab

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Help provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills. Offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekdays, 3-month commitment. ppl-inc.org.

Distribute food boxes

Help out Good in the Hood with their Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions — 1-8 volunteers needed each time. goodinthehood.org.

Give a lift

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors give a lift to medical appointments. Deliver groceries or run errands for a senior who are living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Light cleaning

Help Christian Life Ministries in Little Canada vacuum, dust, clean and organize shelves and other light cleaning at the New Day Thrift Store. This supports New Day Pregnancy & Family Resource Center. clmonline.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.