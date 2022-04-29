Clinic volunteers

St. Mary's Health Clinics seek Spanish interpreters and registered nurses at the Apple Valley location. More at stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer or 651-287-7701.

Foster a cat

Southwest Metro Animal Rescue seeks foster homes for the temporary placement and care of stray cats while they await forever homes. There is no cost to the foster family — the rescue pays for all food, cat litter, vetting and any medications. The foster family provides shelter, care and love. More at swmetroanimalrescue.org.

Summer tutor

Reading Corps and Math Corps need 150 virtual tutors for their free summer tutoring program. No experience necessary. The application deadline is May 4. More at readingandmath.org/summer-tutoring.

Biking volunteer

Help Presbyterian Homes drive "trishaws," three-wheeled bikes with a seat for two people (residents) in front. The trishaws have a motor with pedal assist. Seeking volunteers at three Presbyterian Homes communities in the east metro. preshomes.org.

Camp counselor

Camp Odayin serves children with heart disease. Cabin counselors are needed for our residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and ages. campodayin.org.

Running coach

Girls on the Run inspires girls grades 3-8 through a program focused on skill development and appreciation for health and fitness. Work as a coach in the 10-week program. gotrtwincities.org.

Washing up

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. After meal-packing events, equipment (bins, scoops, bowls) needs to be washed and stacked to dry. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org.

Tag items

Help punch price tags, cut yarn and string onto tags at the Christian Life Ministries' New Day Thrift Store in Little Canada. clmonline.org.

Classroom assistant

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities. successbeyond.org.

Train museum

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Help with open hours, events, cleaning, maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org.

Food shelf aide

The Maplewood Food Shelf, operated by the Salvation Army, provides well-balanced food to low-income families and individuals. Assist by stocking and maintaining a neat and orderly food pantry as well as walking clients through the food shelf. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon or noon-3 p.m. salvationarmynorth.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.