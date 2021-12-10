Tutor kids

Join Minnesota Reading Corps & Math Corps and help preschoolers through eighth-graders build foundational skills. All tutors are trained and coached; hundreds of tutors needed. Apply by Dec. 15 at join.readingandmath.org.

Warehouse help

Help Harvest Pack, a humanitarian organization, fight world hunger. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org.

Horse therapy

Assist We Can Ride in Minnetonka with its therapeutic riding and hippotherapy programs. Daytime and evening shifts available. Help with feeding the herd, barn maintenance and special events. wecanride.org.

Food shelf

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unload food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves.M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.

Manicures

Assist Presbyterian Homes Lake Minnetonka Shoreswith manicures. Professional experience not required; training and manicure supplies provided. Flexible scheduling. preshomes.org.

Volunteer as a family

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism.doinggoodtogether.org.

Tutor remotely

Assist Literacy Minnesota with reading, GED prep and math. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be 18 and able to commit 2-3 hours per week for at least 3 months. Facilitate a study lab with adult learners as they complete reading, writing and math tasks. literacymn.org.

Fix up a basket

Avivo works to assist those in recovery and to end homelessness. Collect and assemble items for baskets and kits for clients in the residential and career advancement programs.Collect, assemble and drop off in Minneapolis. Great group opportunity. avivomn.org.

Make fleece blankets

Kids in Need Foundation distributes free school supplies to students in need. Groups and individuals will tie fleece blankets for students who do not come to school with warm gear. Blankets can be any size or design.kinf.org.

Tax help

Become a customer support volunteer and brighten someone's financial future in Prepare and Prosper's free, in-person tax preparation clinics. Be the friendly face that welcomes, guides and checks in our customers at one of 9 locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington and Brooklyn Center. Sign up for a no-strings-attached information session to learn more. prepareandprosper.org/volunteer.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.