Monique Aanenson, assistant coach for Class 2A girls hockey state tournament champion Gentry Academy, will be the Stars' head coach this season.

Aanenson skated four seasons at Minnesota Duluth (2017-21) after three seasons with the North American Hockey Academy in Vermont. She played a combined two seasons of Minnesota high school hockey in Luverne (eighth grade) and Moorhead (ninth grade).

She replaces Billy Hengen, who left Gentry Academy after one season and took an assistant coach position with the women's hockey program at St. Cloud State, his alma mater.

Gentry Academy, a private school in Vadnais Heights, has made state tournament appearances in each of its first three seasons. But opposing coaches have not welcomed this new power program with smiles and handshakes. Some coaches are refusing to schedule games against Gentry Academy, where students are permitted to play hockey about one hour per day at the nearby TCO Sports Garden as a physical education option.

Aanenson's work this season goes beyond public perception. The Stars lost a large senior group responsible for 84% of their goal scoring, and both goalies must be replaced.

"I am very excited to lead this team as it defends a state title," Aanenson said in a news release. "Last year was such a fulfilling experience, and I look forward to building off that to create a long-term path of success for this program."

Aanenson will have a new boss at Gentry Academy, activities director Morgan Underwood. She comes in from Providence Academy, where she was an assistant athletic director.