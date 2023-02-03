Gary Lembcke announced Friday he will retire at the end of the season after 39 years of coaching Norwood Young America girls basketball.

Lembcke was named to the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and has 681 victories, fourth-most in state history among girls basketball coaches.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching the girls varsity basketball team these last 39 seasons," Lembcke said in a statement released by Central Public Schools. "I have taken great pride in each team and appreciate the hard work that was put in by players and assistant coaches to make our program so successful. It has been a lot of fun helping players develop both on and off the court, and I treasure the many friendships that I have made."

His teams reached the state tournament four times, in 2007, 2015, 2016 and 2018, and won the Minnesota River Conference championship 13 times.

"What an incredible coaching career," Superintendent Timothy Schochenmaier said. "Gary's successes over the past 39 years at Central have exceeded everyone's expectations. He developed and won with terrific basketball players but more importantly with amazing young women that captivated both the Central community and the fans.

"He established Central girls basketball as one of games on the schedule other teams needed to take notice of. As we reflect on Coach Lembcke's career here, we are grateful for his devotion and I look forward to his final upcoming games as our head coach."