After nine seasons as a quarterback for Denver and two seasons coaching running backs at Texas A&M, Gary Kubiak became an NFL coach in 1994. His résumé:

1994: 49ers, quarterbacks (won Super Bowl)

1995-2005: Broncos, offensive coordinator (won 2 Super Bowls)

2006-13: Texans, head coach

2014: Ravens, offensive coordinator

2015-16: Broncos, head coach (won Super Bowl)

2019: Vikings, assistant head coach

2020: Vikings, offensive coordinator

Head coaching record: 82-75 (61-64 for Texans, 21-11 for Broncos)