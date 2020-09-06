After nine seasons as a quarterback for Denver and two seasons coaching running backs at Texas A&M, Gary Kubiak became an NFL coach in 1994. His résumé:
1994: 49ers, quarterbacks (won Super Bowl)
1995-2005: Broncos, offensive coordinator (won 2 Super Bowls)
2006-13: Texans, head coach
2014: Ravens, offensive coordinator
2015-16: Broncos, head coach (won Super Bowl)
2019: Vikings, assistant head coach
2020: Vikings, offensive coordinator
Head coaching record: 82-75 (61-64 for Texans, 21-11 for Broncos)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
While their college team is idle, Winfield and others ready for NFL's start
Tampa Bay listed second-round draft pick Antoine Winfield Jr., who left the Gophers early, as its starting strong safetyfor Sunday's opener against New Orleans.
Loons
Radrizzani replaces chaos with caution on Leeds' EPL return
Andrea Radrizzani is trying to redefine what "Doing a Leeds" means.The club that became a byword for financial mismanagement and boardroom turmoil has forged a…
Twins
Dobnak loses control during Twins doubleheader split at St. Louis
The improbable mystery of Minnesota's one-day road trip to Busch Stadium, which produced a 7-3 victory and a 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, is a simple one: What happened to Dobnak?
Sports
Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China
China's repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing's 2008 Olympics.
Lynx
Souhan: Lynx have right stuff to make a WNBA playoff run
One of the reasons the Lynx boast so many possible WNBA award candidates is their ability to hang around the top of the league without their departed stars and their currently injured star — center Sylvia Fowles.