7 p.m. vs. New Orleans • BSN Plus, 830-AM

Williamson owning the paint

Pelicans preview: Second-year forward Zion Williamson is averaging 26.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists and leads the NBA by averaging 20.1 points in the paint. … At 28-35, the Pelicans are four games out of the final West playoff spot. … Coach Stan Van Gundy is 15-8 against Minnesota. … C Willy Hernangómez is the older brother of Timberwolves C Juancho Hernangómez. … Assistant coach Corey Brewer played six seasons for the Wolves. … F Brandon Ingram and Wolves G D'Angelo Russell were Lakers in 2016-17. Russell, Ingram and Pelicans G Lonzo Ball were all drafted by the Lakers with the second overall picks in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 NBA draft, respectively. … Center Steven Adams (toe) is doubtful. Guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) and Josh Hart (thumb) are out.

Timberwolves preview: They have won four consecutive games for the first time since November 2018. … In Thursday's victory over Golden State, G Anthony Edwards had his 14th game of 25 or more points. No other rookie has more than five. … G Ricky Rubio had a season-high 26 points. … The Wolves had a season-high 57 rebounds. … They have won both games this season against the Pelicans, including 135-105 in the Big Easy on March 11. … Jarrett Culver (ankle surgery) and Malik Beasley (hamstring) are out. … Coach Chris Finch was a Pelicans assistant from 2017-20.

Chris Miller