9 p.m. at Phoenix • Suns Arena • FSN Plus, 830-AM

Records aren't on Wolves' side

Wolves preview: This is the first of back-to-back games in Arizona. The Wolves are 6-12 in back-to-back games (3-6 each night). … Rookie G Anthony Edwards leads NBA rookies with 14 games of scoring 20 or more points. … The Wolves are 4-17 on the road and 0-4 against Pacific teams. … Out are G Malik Beasley (suspension), G D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery) and G Jordan McLaughlin (COVID-19 protocols); G Jarrett Culver (toe) is doubtful. … The Wolves are 1-22 when trailing after three quarters. They are 2-22 when giving up 11 or more three-pointers in a game.

Suns preview: The Suns (26-12) have the second-best record in the Western Conference, behind Utah. … Arizona won the first meeting this season 118-98 on Feb. 28 at Target Center. … G Devin Booker leads the team with 25.1 points per game and G Chris Paul (15.9 ppg) averages 8.8. assists. … The Suns are allowing 3,200 fans to attend each game. … The Suns took Arizona's 6-11 C Deandre Ayton with the first pick in the 2018 draft, and he is averaging 14.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting .599 from the field in his third season.

Chris Miller