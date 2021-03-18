PHOENIX – For the past two seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a 40% three-point shooter or better. Not only was Towns one of the best-shooting big men from deep in the NBA last season, he was one of the most efficient shooters regardless of position in shooting 41% on 7.9 attempts per game.

But Towns is trying to regain a touch that has eluded him of late.

He finished with 29 points Tuesday in a 137-121 Timberwolves loss at the Los Angeles Lakers, but he shot just 2-for-8 from three-point range. An off night, but more frustrating for Towns when you consider he is shooting 10-for-38, only 26%, over his past six games. For the season, Towns is 36%.

When asked if he had any explanation for it Towns said. "Actually, I don't."

"I'm going to have to go back. Last six, seven, I don't know, but it ain't been good," Towns said. "It's not like I haven't been shooting them. But shooters shoot. Got to keep shooting them and keep putting pressure on the defense even with me not making them. It just puts pressure on the defense and gives everyone else a chance to have open lanes."

Towns said he recalled a time two seasons ago when he was also in a slump and former coach Ryan Saunders passed along advice that Towns recited Tuesday.

"Ryan said, 'Don't worry, averages always find themselves and work themselves out. You'll be fine,' " Towns said.

Towns said he also sought advice from his friend, Phoenix guard Devin Booker. Perhaps Booker can lend him more advice, considering the Wolves play Phoenix on Thursday and Friday.

Towns is shooting 32% on catch-and-shoot threes. Compare that with last season, when he shot 43% on those type of shots. On pullup threes, Towns is 40% (38% last season).

Towns' current coach, Chris Finch, has said he has a hands-off approach when it comes to trying to guide shooters through slumps.

"We don't really say a whole lot unless it's a form issue or a rhythm issue and I've got to get the work in to fix it," Finch said. "But realistically, keep putting them up. Every miss is closer to your next run of makes. It's like playing blackjack — cards will turn eventually."

When asked if he had experience with that at the blackjack table, Finch said with a smile: "I'm not a gambler, but I like to study the numbers. … You just got to have the money to stay at the table long enough. That's the key."

If playing time equals the table in this analogy, Towns isn't about to go anywhere.

Finch said he did notice some hesitation on Towns' part of late.

"Only thing I'd like to see is he just needs to commit to it a little more," Finch said. "There's a lot of pump fake, hesitation on the shot. I just want to see him let it fly when he's going to take it."

Towns' hesitation isn't because of a lack of confidence in his shot, Finch said, but rather indecision on whether he wants to shoot or put the ball on the floor, and Towns has seen an uptick in free-throw attempts as a result of his driving, but Finch said he should be getting even more calls.

"He's getting hit a lot on his finishes around the rim, and he's not necessarily being rewarded for it," Finch said. "I love his aggressiveness. He's been elite in the post, both scoring and playmaking. Doing a lot of really good things, and it's tough to have everything going in your game at the right time. I'm sure his shot will come back around."