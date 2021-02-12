6 p.m. at Charlotte • Spectrum Center • FSN, 830-AM

Reid earns more playing time

Wolves update: Karl-Anthony Towns returned Wednesday after missing the previous 13 games because of coronavirus. Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Clippers. … D'Angelo Russell sat out the game because of left leg soreness. … Jarrett Culver hasn't played since Jan. 25 because of a left ankle sprain. … Despite Towns' return, center Naz Reid led the Wolves with 23 points vs. the Clippers in 20 minutes. Coach Ryan Saunders has said he was attempting to find ways to get Reid more playing time outside of just backing up Towns. There could be times Friday when the two share the floor.

Hornets update: No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. Ball began the season coming off the bench but he has started the past six games. He had 24 points and 10 assists in a 119-94 victory over Houston on Monday. … Guard Devonte Graham (14.3 points per game) has missed Charlotte's past three games because of a groin injury. He is questionable to play Friday. … Gordon Hayward, signed as a free agent from Boston in the offseason, is averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game while shooting 50% (43% from three-point range).

Chris Hine