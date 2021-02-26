7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Two teams on winning streaks clash

Preview: The Wild, winners of four consecutive games, faces a sizzling Kings team, winner of six straight — tied for the longest such streak in the NHL this season. … The winning streaks have thrust both teams into playoff contention. Los Angeles is tied with Arizona for third in the West Division with 21 points. The Wild is in fifth with 20 points but has four games in hand on second-place St. Louis, three on Arizona and two on Los Angeles. … Friday's game is the first of a back-to-back set that concludes Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Players to watch: The Wild's line of Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello has combined for six goals and 14 assists in the four-game winning streak, with Zuccarello on a three-game goal-scoring run. Wild G Kaapo Kahkonen has started the past five games and has stopped 103 of 109 shots in the four-game winning streak. … Kings goalie Jonathan Quick had a 28-save shutout against the Wild on Feb. 16, the first in his career against Minnesota. … F Alex Iafallo, a former Minnesota Duluth standout, has four goals and four assists in his past 10 games.

Numbers: Kaprizov (4-11-15) leads NHL rookies and the Wild in scoring. … The Kings have outscored opponents 22-7 in their six-game win streak. The Wild has outscored foes 20-6 in its four-game run.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Johansson (upper body) is day-to-day. G Alex Stalock (upper body) is out. … Kings D Mikey Anderson, a former UMD standout from Roseville, is day-to-day because of a lower-body injury. F Jaret Anderson-Dolan (upper body) is out.

Randy Johnson