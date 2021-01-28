7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild halfway through homestand

Preview: After falling 2-1 to the Kings (3-2-2) on Tuesday, the Wild (4-3-0) dropped to 1-2 on its six-game homestand. All three games between the teams have been decided by one goal, with the Wild sweeping the season-opening series with a pair of 4-3 overtime wins in L.A.

Players to watch: Center Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with four goals and has five points in his past four games. Rookie winger Kirill Kaprizov (1-5-6) was held without a shot on goal Tuesday and hasn't scored a goal since the season opener. … Kings center Jeff Carter has a goal and three assists against the Wild this season. Center Andreas Athanasiou has two goals and an assist.

Numbers: The Wild's power play went 0-for-3 Tuesday and is 2-for-30 on the season, 29th in the NHL entering Wednesday. Minnesota's penalty kill, however, is 20-for-22 (90.9%) and ranks third in the league.

Injuries: Wild G Cam Talbot (lower body) will not play, coach Dean Evason said. G Alex Stalock (upper body) and F Mats Zuccarello (arm) are on injured reserve. … Kings LW Matt Luff (undisclosed) and RW Martin Frk (lower body) are on injured reserve.

Randy Johnson