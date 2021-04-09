7 p.m. Friday/Saturday at St. Louis • Enterprise Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

First matchup produced 11-shot win

Preview: This is just the second meeting of the season between the Wild and Blues. The Wild won the first game 2-0 despite tying the franchise record for fewest shots in a game with 11. G Cam Talbot made 37 saves to pick up his second shutout of the season. St. Louis trails the Wild in the West Division by 10 points.

Players to watch: Wild LW Kevin Fiala has 11 points during a seven-game point streak. RW Kirill Kaprizov is coming off his third three-point game, a record for a Wild rookie in a single season. … Blues G Jordan Binnington made a career-high 50 saves Wednesday vs. Vegas, and D Jake Walman scored his first NHL goal.

Numbers: The Wild's win total through 38 games (24) tied the franchise record, while its 50 points ranks second. Nine of C Joel Eriksson Ek's 13 goals have come in the third period, which is tied for the second most in the NHL. … The Blues ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday. That victory also ended an eight-game slide at home.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Foligno (lower body) is out. RW Nick Bjugstad (upper body) didn't play Wednesday. Blues Fs Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL) and Mackenzie MacEachern (upper body) and D Carl Gunnarsson (knee) are out.

Sarah McLellan