7 p.m. at Chicago • United Center • FSN, 830-AM

New coach faces back-to-backs

Wolves preview: The Wolves are missing key pieces in G D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery) and G Jarrett Culver, who sprained his left ankle Jan. 25. … New coach Chris Finch made his debut Tuesday night in a 139-112 defeat in Milwaukee and will have back-to-backs in his first four games. … The Wolves are 3-14 on the road after losing to the Bucks, and also had the NBA's worst record (7-25). … C Karl-Anthony Towns has 57 career games of at least 30 points and at least 10 rebounds, seven behind Kevin Garnett's franchise record. … G Anthony Edwards leads NBA rookies by averaging 14.3 points per game.

Bulls preview: Chicago (14-16) is eighth in the Eastern Conference. … Former Timberwolves G Zach LaVine was named an All-Star reserve Tuesday. He is one of five players averaging at least 28 points, five rebounds and five assists per game; the other four are Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. LaVine is shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.4% on threes. … F Chandler Hutchison (right leg) and C Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder sprain) are out.

Chris Miller