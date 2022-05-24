Loons Game Day

7 p.m. vs. Union Omaha * Streamed on ESPN Plus

PREVIEW

The Loons enter this U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game 5-5-3 in MLS play. Union Omaha, the USL League One defending champion, is 1-1-3 in its league play. … Loons veteran center back Brent Kallman is suspended because he was called for two yellow cards in Minnesota's U.S. Open Cup round of 32 victory over Colorado.

INJURIES

The Loons list Abu Danladi (thigh), Justin McMaster (shoulder), Tyler Miller (abdominal), Romain Metanire (thigh) as well as Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah as out. Niko Hansen (thigh) is questionable.

JERRY ZGODA