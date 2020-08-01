7 p.m. Saturday vs. San Jose • at Disney World • ESPN2, 1500-AM

High-scoring Earthquakes stand between Loons and semifinals

Preview: San Jose reached the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals by outscoring opponents 11-5 while it went 2-0-1 in Group B play and had a 5-2 knockout-round victory over Real Salt Lake. Look for its attack from Cristian Espinoza, Vako and Magnus Eriksson in the midfield and on the wing. … The Loons are unbeaten in six games to start the season, but their record is 3-0-2. They won twice to start the regular season in March, including a victory at San Jose. In MLS is Back group-round games, they defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1, then tied Real Salt Lake and Colorado. Their knockout-stage victory Tuesday against Columbus, secured on a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 draw, doesn’t count because only group-play games count toward MLS 2020 regular-season records. … Star right back Romain Metanire left Tuesday’s game in the 72nd minute because of a hamstring injury. Coach Adrian Heath called both Metanire and Kevin Molino “gameday.” Midfielder Marlon Hairston replaced Metanire on Tuesday. Molino hasn’t played since he injured his hamstring against Real Salt Lake.

Injuries: D Ike Opara is listed as out, D Metanire is listed as questionable. San Jose M Luis Felipe (leg) is out.

JERRY ZGODA