Minnesota United FC gameday

8:30 p.m. at Seattle • FS1, 1500-AM

Short history on side of Sounders

Preview: The second-seeded Sounders have lost just once at home, going 7-1-2 in the regular season and beating Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas in the playoffs. They've made the playoffs all 12 seasons of their MLS existence, the league's longest streak and second-longest active in major league sports behind the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins' 14-season streak. … These two teams meet for the first time since Seattle won 1-0 on the 2019 regular season's final day. They didn't play this season. The Sounders are 5-0-1 in MLS play against the Loons, who are 0-3 and were outscored 6-2 in Seattle during their first three seasons. … Back in the starting lineup Thursday at Kansas City for the first time in two months, former Sounders All-Star Ozzie Alonso returns to where he played 10 seasons. "We have to think about us," said Alonso, who, too, has played in 12 consecutive playoffs. "We're a great team, too, and we can go there and find the result to get to MLS Cup."… Unlike regular-season games when they chartered to and from a city the same day, the Loons flew to Seattle on Sunday and had a team dinner and a good night's sleep before Monday night's game.

Injuries: Loons D Ike Opara (undisclosed), F Luis Amarilla (ankle surgery) and GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) are out for the season. MF Chase Gasper suffered a deep gash to his knee Tuesday, but coach Adrian Heath indicated he'd probably play. Seattle lists MF Danny Leyva out with a quadriceps strain.

JERRY ZGODA