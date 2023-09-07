7 p.m. at Chicago • ION
Lynx update: They are 19-19 and have clinched a playoff berth. ... This is the third meeting of the season with Chicago. The Sky won 77-66 on May 19 at Target Center, while the Lynx won 88-79 on Aug. 8 in Chicago. ... G Lindsay Allen (fractured left thumb) and F Jessica Shepard (ankle) are out.
Chicago update: The Sky (16-22) was tied with Los Angeles for the No. 8 (final) playoff spot before Los Angeles played at New York on Thursday. The Sky hold a tiebreaker with the Sparks. ... G Kahleah Copper leads the team in scoring (18.6 points per game). She scored 25 on Tuesday. ... G Rebekah Gardner (foot) is out.
